What are the most popular products from The Ordinary on Sephora?

Few beauty brands have created quite as much buzz as The Ordinary. The skin care line launched in 2013 with accessible prices, clinical product names and a mission: to disrupt the beauty industry’s fixation on luxury product markups by delivering simple, reliable formulas made with high-performing ingredients. If you think you’re overspending on skincare, try these popular The Ordinary products from Sephora.

How to pick The Ordinary products

The minimalist formulas in The Ordinary products focus on trusted individual ingredients like glycolic acid, retinol, caffeine and vitamin C derivatives. However, with product names like Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Solution 20% in Vitamin F, it can be hard to figure out exactly which product you need for your skin concerns. Fortunately, since The Ordinary’s ingredients are so straightforward, a quick online search or a consultation with the nearest Sephora employee can help you zero in on the right product. For example, ascorbyl tetraisopalmitate is a form of vitamin C that can brighten skin and reduce signs of aging. Or, if you want to alleviate dry skin, look for moisturizers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin.

Most popular The Ordinary eye product

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

What you need to know: The Ordinary’s only eye product is also one of its most famous.

What you’ll love: The formula contains caffeine and a green tea derivative to reduce the look of puffiness and dark circles in the under-eye area. The lightweight serum is great for users who struggle with traditional heavier eye creams.

What you should consider: While many users saw reduced puffiness, this serum may not help much with fine lines.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Most popular The Ordinary serums

Top The Ordinary serum

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum

What you need to know: This twice-daily, oil-free serum is a great all-around addition to a skin care regimen for all skin types.

What you’ll love: The Allure Best of Beauty-winning formula pairs hyaluronic acid with vitamin B5, so it absorbs easily to hydrate skin and reduce the look of fine lines.

What you should consider: Its texture can sometimes feel sticky, making it tough to layer other products or makeup.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top The Ordinary serum for the money

The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane

What you need to know: Squalane helps lock in moisture for all-day comfort, especially if you struggle with dry skin.

What you’ll love: This serum contains only vegan plant-derived squalane, and while it’s recommended for dry skin, it can also hydrate oily and acne-prone skin without irritating.

What you should consider: If you have combination or oily skin, this serum may leave skin feeling too oily.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Most popular The Ordinary products for dry skin

Top The Ordinary dry skin product

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

What you need to know: A little of this moisturizer goes a long way. It hydrates well without leaving the skin feeling greasy.

What you’ll love: Formulated with amino acids, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and more moisturizing components, this rich cream feels lightweight on your skin and acts as a primer, layering well with makeup.

What you should consider: It can take a while to absorb. Depending on your climate, it may not provide enough hydration.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top The Ordinary dry skin product for the money

The Ordinary High-Adherence Silicone Primer

What you need to know: Even if you don’t love the feel of silicone-based primers, this one is so lightweight it may be worth a try.

What you’ll love: This primer uses adaptive silicones to create a blurred, matte surface for your makeup. The hydrating formula keeps dry patches from turning flaky.

What you should consider: It’s important to use only a small amount of this primer to prevent it from pilling.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Most popular The Ordinary products for oily skin

Top The Ordinary oily skin product

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Oil Control Serum

What you need to know: This serum contains a powerful dose of niacinamide, an ingredient prized for its ability to soothe inflammation and control oil production.

What you’ll love: It helps calm blemishes and regulate sebum production for reduced congestion and a less shiny T-zone. If you’re struggling with acne, this serum could be a helpful addition to your regimen.

What you should consider: Its texture may make it difficult to layer with other products.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top The Ordinary oily skin product for the money

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque

What you need to know: The 2% concentration of salicylic acid in this mask helps gently exfoliate and unclog pores.

What you’ll love: Formulated with purifying charcoal and acne-fighting salicylic acid, this mask needs only 10 minutes to sweep away dead skin cells, clarify skin and improve skin texture.

What you should consider: Some users reported their tubes arriving under-filled.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Most popular The Ordinary products for anti-aging

Top The Ordinary anti-aging product

The Ordinary “Buffet” Anti-Aging Serum

What you need to know: When it comes to boosting overall skin health, this lightweight serum tops the list.

What you’ll love: It’s packed with potent compounds like peptides and hyaluronic acid that can minimize fine lines, ease dryness and improve skin elasticity.

What you should consider: Not everyone experienced visible results.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top The Ordinary anti-aging product for the money

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Exfoliating Peeling Solution

What you need to know: Use this exfoliator once weekly to dissolve dead skin cells, clear pores and soften skin.

What you’ll love: If you’re familiar with alpha-hydroxy acids, this serum can be a potent addition to your skin care regimen

What you should consider: Its concentration may be too intense for those new to chemical exfoliators.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Other The Ordinary products worth considering

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

What you need to know: After your nighttime serum, apply this multipurpose oil to fight irritation, even out skin tone and hydrate.

What you’ll love: Rose hip seed oil can help moisturize dry patches and soften skin. It can even reduce the appearance of scarring.

What you should consider: This heavy oil works better when applied at night. Not everyone is a fan of the scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

