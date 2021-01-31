IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss the week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the latest headlines from the world of politics?

In the video above, panelists Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Adam Wren discuss some of this week’s top stories, including the latest news from the Statehouse and beyond.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.

Join us again next Sunday – our program airs next week at 7:30 a.m. on CBS4 ahead of the daylong Super Bowl pregame coverage on CBS. IN Focus also airs every Sunday morning at 9:30 on FOX59.