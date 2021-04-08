Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 99 – Rondale Moore

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NFL Draft is three weeks away, and one former Boilermaker is hoping to hear his name called early.

Rondale Moore, arguably Purdue Football‘s most electrifying player to ever put on the uniform, graduated after 3 years, and a career filled with jaw dropping highlights. He is now preparing for the NFL Draft, where he is expected to hear his name called earlier than later.

Moore recorded a 42.5 inch vertical and ran a 4.29 forty-yard dash recently at Purdue’s Pro Day, both of which would have been good enough for second in the last combine held. Numbers that should certainly bolster his draft stock.

Moore took a break from his training this week to talk with CBS’s Adam Bartels on Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue about his Purdue career, Tyler Trent, and preparation for the draft.

