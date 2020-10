INDIANAPOLIS– On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, the Colts dominated the hapless Jets 36-7.

Now, the team heads to Chicago to take on the 3-0 Bears.

Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths analyze what’s ahead for the Horseshoe. Joe Hopkins is out this week while on his honeymoon!

Kickoff for the game is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Listen to the episode below or on your favorite podcast app.

