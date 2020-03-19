Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 66 ‘Colts Make BIG Moves’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts came out of the gate SWINGING this week when they acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and agreed to a deal with quarterback Philip Rivers.

The team also locked down left tackle Anthony Castonzo to a two-year deal.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins breakdown the moves and take a look at what else has transpired around the AFC South.

