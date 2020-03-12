Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 65 ‘Colts Free Agency Preview’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With NFL free agency less than a week away, it’s time to discuss which names might be coming and going.
Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins breakdown which players the Indianapolis Colts should re-sign and who the team might target on the external market.
They also take a look at the quickly escalating COVID-19 situation and what changes the NFL might have to make in response.
