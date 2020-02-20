Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 62 ‘CBA Proposal & Combine Preview’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new CBA proposal includes expanding the regular season and changes to the playoff format.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss the details of the proposal and weigh its pros and cons.

The crew also discusses the NFL’s latest news and rumors, the Colts’ salary cap carryover and begins previewing the NFL Combine by taking a look at some of the top defensive prospects.

