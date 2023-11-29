INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Pack the Pantries donation drive on Giving Tuesday was record-breaking, thanks to the generosity from FOX59/CBS4 viewers, as well as corporate sponsors.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, we raised $90,036 for Gleaners Food Bank and Midwest Food Bank, helping thousands of Hoosiers who struggle every day to access food. Tuesday’s drive was the second-biggest Pack the Pantries since June 2020.

This comes after around $56,239 was raised in April for during the spring Pack the Pantries drive to help central Indiana residents who are struggling with food insecurity.

Yesterday, viewers contributed more than $71,000 to the cause, double the amount that was donated in April. The other $19,000 came from corporate donors, including the Indiana Pacers, the Indy Fuel, the Indianapolis Colts, the Financial Center First Credit Union and Nexstar.

During Tuesday’s successful drive, anchors from both FOX59 and CBS4 celebrated various donation milestones which included musical performances, a cheer, a dunk tank and even a pie in the face.

Thank you to everyone who made this donation drive happen!

Even though the drive is completed, viewers can continue to donate to both Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana through their respective websites. Viewers can also text gifts to each of the food banks:

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-854-7707

Pack the Pantries is presented by Financial Center First Credit Union.