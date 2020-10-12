Newsfeed Now: Senate confirmation hearings for Barrett; Recovery after Hurricane Delta

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is appearing before the Senate for the first day of confirmation hearings.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett meets with Republican Senator from Louisiana Bill Cassidy at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 1, 2020. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Other stories in today’s show:

NFL & COVID-19: The Tennessee Titans are on track to play their rescheduled game against the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night after no new players or staffers tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL confirmed Monday morning.

(Courtesy: Getty Images)

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Thousands are still without power in southern Louisiana.

Soncia King holds onto her husband Patrick King in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as they walk through the flooded street to their home, after Hurricane Delta moved through on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

HALLOWEEN LIGHTS: While many are still gearing up for Halloween, Joshua Clyborne is lighting up absolutely everything.

LAKERS WIN: The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed their first NBA championship in a decade, defeating the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the finals.

