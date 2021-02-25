Newsfeed Now: Dead cat left in parking lot of Chinese American butcher’s shop; Ballet student goes viral on TikTok

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- The owner of a Sacramento butcher shop is looking for help identifying a man who left a dead cat in their parking lot Monday night.

Mad Butcher Meat Company has been in business for more than 30 years in Sacramento, with the last five on Florin Perkins Road.

Kelly Shum now runs the business her parents founded, and she said the past year has been difficult because of an increase in anti-Asian sentiment directed at the business.

FRY’S ELECTRONICS PERMANENTLY CLOSES ALL STORES: Fry’s Electronics is going out of business.

KRON4 has confirmed that the iconic Bay Area retailer is permanently closing the doors of all stores nationwide.

The company has changed its website so that it now just shows a goodbye message.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR TONY HSIEH’S FORTUNE? Former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was worth an estimated $840 million, documents filed in court as part of two lawsuits against his estate said.

Hsieh died in a house fire in November in Connecticut. He was 46.

In December, a judge named his father and brother as special administrators to his estate, since the entrepreneur did not have a will.

Two lawsuits filed in Clark County District Court claim Hsieh’s longtime assistant and friend, Mimi Pham, is entitled to some of his wealth and that Hsieh’s estate and companies he owned owe her money.

DAYCARE UNDER INVESTIGATION: Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker said his department opened an investigation into First Steps Daycare after a 3-year-old was allegedly left outside during freezing temperatures.

Matthew Bishop said his daughter, Avery Bishop, has attended First Steps Daycare since she was an infant. On Friday, another parent said she arrived at the daycare around 4:30 p.m. to pick up her child and heard a child faintly crying in the distance. The parent went inside, picked up her child, and still heard the crying when she was getting back in the car. After driving a few feet away from the daycare, she spotted 3-year-old Avery in her side mirror, crying at the side door of the daycare. The parent reportedly went back inside the daycare and alerted the daycare workers that Avery was outside.

HOT MIC INCIDENT: A temporary school board is now in place for the Oakley Union Elementary School District after its board members resigned.

They were caught blasting parents during a virtual meeting when they thought they were no longer being recorded.

WOMAN PURSUES IVF WITH FROZEN EMBRYOS MORE THAN A YEAR AFTER HER HUSBAND’S DEATH: When Bevin Farrand lost her husband, Mark, unexpectedly in 2019, she also thought she lost the dream of expanding their family.

The couple was 60 days away from beginning IVF treatment for a third child. At the time, their daughter, Guinevere, was nearly 3 and their son, Johnathan, was 10 months old. Both children were also conceived using IVF.

More than a year after her husband’s death, it was what inspired her to go forward with the third round of IVF treatment using the embryos the couple had frozen.

OU BALLET STUDENT GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK: An OU Ballet student has gone viral on TikTok. Her video, which garnered over a million views, captured a special moment for the ballerina: unboxing a new pair of pointe shoes that were made just for her.

RARE HALF MALE, HALF FEMALE SPOTTED: A bird watcher in Pennsylvania spotted what he called a once-in-a-lifetime bird encounter — a cardinal with two colors that is half male and half female.

James Hill said he spotted a rare bilateral gynandromorph Northern Cardinal on Saturday.

