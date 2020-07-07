‘My buddy Jeff needs a kidney’; Colorado man searches for kidney donor for himself with help from his pup

DENVER (KDVR) — Drivers in Denver may notice a sweet face looking down from billboards across the metro.

Cooper, the three-year-old Goldendoodle, belongs to Jeff Cohn who is currently searching for a kidney donor.

“One year ago, I wasn’t feeling well and I went to the doctor and he said, ‘My goodness, you look bloated and you have gained weight,'” said Cohn.

Cohn learned he had End Stage Kidney Disease.

He’s been on dialysis since the diagnosis and is currently waiting for a kidney.

The owner of a marketing and PR firm, Cohn says he wanted to use his resources to help get the word out about his health situation.

“We thought between having a website and a Facebook page and then having some exposure beyond that we might just find a donor,” said Cohn.

Two companies offered to donate 20 billboards to the campaign.

Eventually, Cohn came up with the idea to make his dog, Cooper the face of the campaign. The billboards show Cooper’s face with the words, “My buddy Jeff needs a kidney. Can you help?”

“When I got him three years ago I kept thinking I really want to put you in an ad. Who would have known that it would have been for me and my own life and health,” said Cohn.

Cohn says the campaign isn’t just about finding himself a kidney, but also about inspiring others in search of a kidney to be creative and to ask for help.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to just say ‘Oh, I’ll wait seven years for a donated kidney,’ which is what it is in Colorado. I think you have to take it on and see what you can do,” said Cohn.

Anyone interested in donating can fill out of a form through Centura Transplant at Porter Adventist Hospital.

More information on Cohn’s campaign is available here.