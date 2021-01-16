Zionsville woman wanted for role in April crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Boone County Superior Court II issued a warrant Friday following an investigation into a crash that resulted in serious injury.

The Zionsville Police Department said the warrant comes after a multijurisdictional investigation into an April 20 crash between Mary Villanueva and a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Villanueva faces charges of:

  • causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
  • causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more
  • operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
  • operating a vehicle w/ alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or More
  • operating a vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication – endangers life of another.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News