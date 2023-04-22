ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A woman has died after being found semi-conscious with labored breathing near the site of a vehicle accident in Zionsville early Saturday morning.

The Zionsville Police Department dispatched officers around 6:20 a.m. to U.S. 421 near Willow Road for a report of a person walking in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an accident involving two vehicles had occurred there.

Officers also found the body of a female located off the roadway during their investigations. The female, identified as Dionna Scott, 42, of Indianapolis, was semi-conscious when officers found her. She was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where she later died.

ZPD confirmed that the driver involved in the accident stayed at the scene as police arrived to investigate.

The accident remains under investigation.