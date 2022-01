NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Zac Brown Band is coming to Noblesville this summer as part their “Out in the Middle Tour.”

You can see the multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning band perform on July 28 at the Ruoff Music Center.

Caroline Jones is joining the band once again after performing as a special guest during last year’s “The Comeback Tour.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and ZacBrownBand.com.