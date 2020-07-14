Youth ministry provides lunch for first responders

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis first responders were treated to lunch by a group of northside youngsters Tuesday.

Young Men Incorporated of the Great Commission Church of God teamed up with Firehouse Subs to provide meals to EMS, IMPD Officers and firefighters Tuesday afternoon.

Our current climate is difficult for our first responders and we want to show them that Young Men, Inc. support first responders and we appreciate, value, and respect our first responders who work daily to keep us safe. Rev. Malachi Walker from Young Men. Inc.

Young Men Inc. traditionally provides summer camp for dozens of low-income youth to prepare them to go on to college and live safely in their neighborhoods.

“The boys came up with this idea. They want to really appreciate and tell the firefighters and the police officers and EMTs how much they are thought of and appreciate them and they are first responders and are on the front lines and they protect us and keep us safe. Rev. Malachi Walker from Young Men. Inc.

Rick Snyder, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 presented Reverend Malachi Walker with a check for $1,500 for his program.