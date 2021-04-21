Your favorite teacher could be on a digital billboard during Teacher Appreciation Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you know a local teacher who deserves to be recognized for their hard work?

Lamar Advertising is giving you the chance to show some appreciation for educators through the #LamarLovesTeachers campaign.

The images of teachers will be shown on Lamar’s national digital billboard network during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Image courtesy of Lamar Advertising

Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 3 through May 7th.

“Teachers have always been vital to our children and our communities, but never more so than during this past year,” said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company. “Through the #LamarLovesTeachers campaign, we are privileged to use our national digital billboard network to honor, appreciate and praise the many deserving educators across our country who we hope will be excited to see their name and picture on a Lamar digital billboard in their community.”

Starting on Wednesday, April 21, anyone can nominate a teacher by filling out this form at LamarLovesTeachers.

Submissions will be accepted by Lamar Advertising until May 6.