Younger brother brings llama to unamused sister’s wedding

(CNN) – An Ohio man is going viral for bringing a llama to his sister’s wedding.

The gag started five years ago when Mendl Weinstock says his sister Riva was talking about her future wedding in a car ride with friends.

Weinstock said if he had to go, he was bringing a llama with him.

Thinking it was a joke, Riva accepted his plans.

Fast forward five years and Mendl held up on the promise.

For $400, he rented a llama named Shockey and even had a custom tuxedo made for the animal.

Although the llama had to stay outside the wedding hall, Riva’s friend was in on the joke and placed two inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table.

Riva says her brother definitely made her wedding memorable, and that she’s already started planning her revenge.

