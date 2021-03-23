Young Hoosiers invited to participate in Final Four event

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is bringing history to Indiana, and for kids across the state, they have the chance to be part of the Big Tournament.

The NCAA and Indiana Sports Corp. are encouraging young Hoosiers to dribble their way into the Final Four. The groups delivered over 3,000 basketballs and t-shirts Tuesday to Buick dealerships across the state.

Parents and caregivers can help kids register online. Then, they can pick up a packet with a basketball, shirt, and instructions on how to set up a dribble course.

“We have more than 3,000 kids signed up and excited to participate. And will take place next week, Final Four Week, and give kids a chance to be active, have fun, and be a part of something really special,” said Jennifer Burk, Junior Achievement CEO & Indiana Sports Corp. Board Member.

Once you get your packet, your asked to post a video showing off your favorite half-mile walking or dribbling route. For details, including how to register, visit the Ready, Set, Dribble website.