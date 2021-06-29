‘You want to help people’: Employees at Riley Hospital for Children donate blood amid national shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — Frontline workers have given so much over the last year and a half, but the doctors, nurses and staff at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health are continuing to go above and beyond.

“The people here know the need for these lifesaving products,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president and senior medical director of Versiti Blood Center of Indiana. “They could not do the lifesaving work they do in this hospital without blood and blood-saving products.”

The staff at Riley is once again answering the call.

“Two weeks ago, we had less than a one-day blood supply at the center,” said Waxman.

“We wanted to do our part to rise to the challenge and support our patients here at Riley and across the system,” said Shawna Langworthy, associate chief nursing officer.

All 144 spots were filled before the blood drive began.

“It’s part of working in healthcare,” said Carly Brandon, a social worker. “You want to help people and do what you can. Whether that’s giving blood or working in a hospital during a pandemic, that’s just who you are.”

”I’ve always had excuses not to donate but wanted to help those in need and what better way to do that, especially in the place we work with my coworkers by my side,” said Kat Winton, project coordinator for Riley Food Pantry.

“I am truly humbled by the turnout,” Langworthy said. “My goal was 150 donations and we’re going to exceed that.”

To learn more about blood donations, visit the American Red Cross or Versiti.