You can score free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s drive-thrus on Friday

Wendy’s is giving away free chicken nuggets to customers Friday, saying there would be “not a single string attached.”

The company said customers can get a free four-piece order of crispy or spicy nuggets at participating drive-thrus around the country.

The fast-food chain tweeted the promotion on its Twitter account:

Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru. No purchase necessary, not a single string attached.

Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru.



No purchase necessary, not a single string attached. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Come to Wendy’s drive-thru this Friday and get FREE 4pc nuggets. No purchase necessary and not a single string attached. pic.twitter.com/tRx2bZQn2M — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 21, 2020

While most Wendy’s drive-thrus have remained open during the pandemic, stay-at-home orders in many states have had a negative impact on sales.

In a March report, the chain reported that 90% of sales came from drive-thru business. That same report said same-store sales dropped by 20% during the week of March 22.