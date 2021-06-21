You can eat some of Indy’s best burgers for $6 during Indianapolis Burger Week

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Burger Week has returned, bringing burger lovers some of the Circle City’s best.
From June 21 through June 27, you can visit participating restaurants to get a burger for just $6. The idea is to get area residents to try something new and save a few bucks.
You can also get a Burger Week passport that will be stamped by participating restaurants. Collect at least four stamps and you’re eligible for a special grand prize drawing that includes $250 in gift cards, a Mammoth Cooler, Maker’s Mark Gift Basket, Complimentary Day at Maker’s Mark distillery for up to four guests (includes tour, tasting, and lunch at Star Hill Provisions).
Even better: a portion of the restaurant participation fees will go to an area nonprofit. You can learn more here.
Here are this year’s participants:
- 317 Burger
- Barbecue & Bourbon on Main
- Brother’s Bar & Grill – Broad Ripple
- Brother’s Bar & Grill – Downtown
- Burger Theory
- Drake’s
- Ellison Brewing
- HopCat
- LouVino – Fishers
- LouVino – Mass Ave
- Mambos Cheesesteak Grill
- Mambos Cheesesteak Grill (City Market)
- Oasis Diner
- One Trick Pony – Fishers
- One Trick Pony – Broad Ripple
- Papa Gus
- Pier 48 Fish House and Oyster Bar
- The Block Bistro & Grill