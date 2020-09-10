Yorktown man awaiting trial for child molestation charge arrested for alleged rape and sexual battery

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Yorktown man awaiting trial for a Grant County child molestation case is back in jail after an investigation into the alleged rape and sexual battery of a man with the mental capacity of a child.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Scott Delaney Wednesday following an investigation into the alleged rape and sexual battery. This comes after a 32-year-old man with Down Syndrome says Delaney touched him in a sexual manner several times.

A probable cause affidavit states that at the time of the crime, Delaney was working for a Muncie company providing services to the family including taking the man out of the house for music therapy and bowling.

Delaney had only been working with the victim for a couple of weeks when the man’s father said he came home upset after the last few Thursdays he was taken out. The man’s father said the victim wouldn’t let him his father hug him, wouldn’t speak to anyone and wanted to be left alone. These were all unusual for the victim.

The probable cause affidavit states the victim eventually told his mother that Delaney touched him inappropriately.

Delaney denied the allegations during an interview Wednesday. He told police the only time he touched the victim was to help him off the ground when he was acting like he was asleep and helping him get into the truck.

After the interview, Delaney was placed in handcuffs and walked over to the jail on charges of rape and sexual battery.

Delaney’s trial for child molestation was originally set for August 24, but was rescheduled until January 25.