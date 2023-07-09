INDIANA (WANE) – Did you know owning a skunk as a pet is legal in 17 states in the nation? Indiana is one of those.

According to state statutes, owning a pet skunk in Indiana is legal with a permit, since a skunk is defined as a Class II wild animal. That permit must be filed within five days of taking possession of the animal.

Any Hoosier interested in owning their own pet skunk will also need to read up on the regulations for the wild animal possession permit, which can be found by clicking here.

For example, one of the requirements of owning a pet skunk in Indiana is that you have to get it descented, meaning you will need to have its scent glands removed.

As a rule, you must purchase your skunk from a USDA-licensed breeder. While Indiana has several USDA-licensed breeders, you can also purchase your skunk from any USDA breeder and import it into the state.

There’s more to owning a pet skunk than the permit – you’ll obviously need a habitat that is suitable for the skunk to live in.

After the permit is submitted, an agent with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will visit your home between the next day and two weeks to inspect the skunk and its habitat. Should the inspection pass with flying colors, you’ll officially be the proud owner of a pet skunk.

But why would anyone choose to own a skunk? Indiana Skunk Rescue owner Julie McLaughlin explained the appeal.

“Skunks are kind of like a cat, a ferret, and a dog rolled into one,” McLaughlin said. “They’re extremely cuddly, and they don’t stink as much as you might think.”

Additionally, skunks are known for being social pets that require a lot of love and attention from their owner. They are also known to be playful.

According to Linnea Petercheff, the licensing and permits supervisor for the Indiana DNR, 78 wild animal possession permits have been issued so far in 2023. Last year, 94 permits were issued for striped skunks alone.