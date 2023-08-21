INDIANAPOLIS — One of Country music’s most legendary voices and truly iconic performers, Wynonna Judd, has announced her upcoming theatre tour this fall.

Judd will make her stop in Indianapolis to kick off her 15-city tour on Oct. 26 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

Fan Club pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available on Aug. 22, and general on-sale is available starting Aug. 25 on Wynonna Judd’s website.

The tour will feature the songs off Judd’s first two solo albums, 1992’s “Wynonna” and 1993’s “Tell Me Why,” performed track by track, front to back, followed by a finale of her other hits and Judd’s classics.

“Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years means the world to me, Judd said in a release. “Deep diving into my first two solo albums, “Wynonna” and “Tell Me Why,” track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories surrounding that time in my life.

“The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see “herstory” repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues.”