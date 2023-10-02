INDIANAPOLIS — WWE is set to make its way to Indianapolis this weekend for its first premium live event in seven years at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Before WWE Fastlane, Circle Centre Mall will be hosting Fastlane store and superstars meet and greets.

WWE Fastlane store will be open in the mall from Oct. 6-8 and on the mall’s second floor. The store will feature appearances by superstars and official merchandise.

Wristbands for the meet and greet sessions will be handed out approximately an hour and a half before each session. There will be limited availability and no autograph signings.

“WWE events bring a lot of energy and excitement from local and out-of-town fans,” Circle Centre Mall Vice President and General Manager Luke Aeschliman said. “Our proximity to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, affordable parking, and dining options make Circle Centre Mall the perfect destination for wrestling fans all weekend.”

WWE Fastlane store hours:

Friday, Oct. 6 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

Superstar Meet and Greets:

Friday, 4:30-5:30 p.m. with Shinsuke Nakamura

Saturday, – 12-1 p.m. with Santos Escobar

Sunday – 11 a.m.-12 p.m. with IYO Sky