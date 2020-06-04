Wrong-way driver on I-70 causes 4-car crash, serious injuries

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after a serious head-on crash, Indiana State Police (ISP) said.

According to ISP, police dispatch began receiving calls regarding a wrong-way driver on I-70 near Holt Road around 6:48 p.m.

Before Troopers could respond, calls began coming in about head-on crash in the area.

ISP said the crash involved four vehicles and shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 for nearly three hours.

Investigators said they believe a grey SUV, driven by Trey Holmes of Indianapolis, entered I-70 from Holt Road going eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The SUV then struck a grey Chrysler Town and Country head-on.

According to police, three occupants of the Chrysler, including one juvenile, were taken to area hospitals. The driver and the juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries, but police said the passenger had been trapped and was extricated by the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The passenger was transported to the hospital by emergency crews with serious injuries.

ISP said Holmes was also injured in the crash and was also taken to the hospital.

Two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, but no one else suffered any injuries.

Police said Holmes is suspected of driving while intoxicated and the investigation into those allegations is ongoing.