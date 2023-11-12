DALEVILLE, Ind. — A wrong-way driver caused a crash that claimed the lives of two adults on I-69 near the 234-mile marker in Daleville.

Police were dispatched around 2:21 a.m. Sunday morning on a report of a wrong-way driver. Upon arrival, they found multiple damaged vehicles blocking the southbound lanes of I-69.

According to the Indiana State Police, crews determined that a vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-69. The wrong-way car, a silver Kia Forte, collided head-on with a white Chevrolet Malibu. The engine of the Kia became dislodged and was left sitting in the middle of the road when a silver Volkswagen struck the engine. Further, the Kia then struck a semi-truck.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Malibu were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified as Victoria Elaine Cox, 32, and Evan Daniel Cox, 26, of Fort Wayne.

The driver of the Kia was identified as Walter Saucedo-Mendoza, 30, of Indianapolis. Mendoza was transported to Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital and was later flown to an area hospital in Indianapolis.

The driver of the Volkswagen and semi-truck did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

The preliminary investigation has determined that alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

The southbound lanes of I-69 were shut down around four hours and 30 minutes.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.