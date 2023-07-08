The driver stayed in the northbound lanes, where two northbound vehicles spotted the driver and flashed their lights at the pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck struck both northbound vehicles. A man driving one of the northbound vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital after complaining of pain.

According to IMPD, officers in the area attempted to catch up to the pick-up truck when the crash occurred.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 35-year-old Rodney Spells, ran from the scene and was apprehended shortly after by officers on Brouse Avenue. Spells was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for a mandatory blood draw. Police do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Officers say Spells was driving with a suspended license.

According to the police report, Spells was arrested on multiple charges related to leaving the scene of a fatal accident, resisting law-enforcement, possession of controlled substance, and more.

Anyone with information or who has video of the crash is asked to contact IMPD crash investigators at 317-327-6549. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Keystone will be closed in the area of the crash while the on-scene investigation continues.