Wrong-way driver hits another vehicle head-on on I-70; 3 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were taken to the hospital after an interstate crash involving a wrong-way driver early Friday.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., the crash was reported on I-70 West near Sherman Drive. Police say a driver was going the wrong way and hit another vehicle head-on.

Three people in the vehicle that was hit were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was intoxicated. That driver was not hurt.

Police say they received a report of a wrong-way driver on the interstate about 5-10 minutes before the crash was reported.

