Wrong-way crash on I-65 in Crothersville kills 3

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Three people died after a driver going in the wrong direction on a southern Indiana highway struck another vehicle head-on.

Kaitlyn Schindler, 25, was southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 about 12:30 a.m. Monday near Crothersville when the Jeep Compass she was driving hit a Dodge Durango, Indiana State Police said.

Schindler of Marysville and the Durango’s driver, 26-year-old Chelsea Jo Boston of Columbus, were killed. Also killed was 21-year-old Tapanga Eudy of Columbus, who was a rear-seat passenger in the Durango.

A 25-year-old passenger in the Durango’s front seat was injured.

Police were investigating if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.