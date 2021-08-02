Worker rescued from 20 feet under ground after having suspected seizure while inspecting sewer system in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield fire crews rescued a worker from 20 feet under ground after they suffered a suspected seizure while inspecting a sewer system Monday, according to the Plainfield Fire Territory.

Crews were called to the Fairwood neighborhood shortly before 9 a.m. for a medical emergency in a sanitary sewer system under construction.

PFT says the worker was in a junction box and had become disoriented while inspecting the sewer system.

“It is suspected that the subject had become hypoxic due to decreased oxygen levels and suffered a seizure,” said PFT.

With help from Hendricks County Rescue Task Force crews, the worker was removed within an hour and transported in stable condition for evaluation, according to Plainfield officials.