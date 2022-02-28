SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A man is dead after he became trapped in a ditch while working in Shelby County on Sunday afternoon.

According to Indianapolis Fire officials, workers from HIS Contractors had recently dug a 40 foot long and 6 foot wide hole in the 12105 block of E. McGregor near the Shelby and Marion county line.

Officials say the project supervisor was standing on the edge of the trench when the ground collapsed underneath him. The 54-year-old fell into the hole, with mud and debris falling on top of him.

Several other workers jumped in and tried to rescue him, but were unable to due to the soil being unstable.

Firefighters soon responded and after working for several hours, found the man about 19 feet into the trench. They say they had difficulty removing compacted clay from around the man because water continued to fill the hole and would compress the soil.

Photo provided by IFD

Crews used a Greenfield Wastewater Utility vacuum truck to remove dirt and water from the ditch.

IFD says the man worked for HIS Contractors for 15 years and had been leading the E. McGregor project site since September.

Sugar Creek Township FD was the first crew to be dispatched, followed by IFD and other agencies, including Shelbyville, Moral Township, Greenfield, and Fountaintown fire departments.