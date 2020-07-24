Work well underway on Abby and Libby Memorial Park

Delphi, Ind. – Work is well underway on the Abby and Libby Memorial Park, built in memory of the two teens who were killed in February 2017. Still, no one has been arrested.

Until recently the Abby and Libby Memorial Park was basically a field, with hopes of becoming ballfields, an amphitheater, picnic areas, playgrounds and more. That is now becoming a reality, and the public can help finish it.

”We’ve literally had thousands of people that have contributed to this park project,” said Eric Erskin, grandfather of Abby Williams. “It’s overwhelming and humbling.”

It’s a project started by the families: Libby’s grandparents, Abby’s mom, and Abby’s grandparents, Eric and Diane Erskin. In the years since Abby and Libby died, the project has been embraced by thousands.

Over the last few months, noticeable work was done. The amphitheater is built, bathrooms will be finished this month, and lights are up.

“They can imagine a daughter, a granddaughter, a niece, a neighbor or something and they just want to do something to help, and we sincerely appreciate all of it,” said Diane Erskine of the public’s help.

After the loss of Abby and Libby, donations poured in to help these families, including fundraisers, from motorcycle rides, bake sales and car washes, and cash donations. The families decided to pay this forward with something to live on for generations.

“On February 13, evil hit our community and it created chaos,” Eric said. “The fallout from that is still evident, but this is one situation that is going to be positive.”

From major infrastructure projects, like digging wells, to landscapers who donated products and time, the community is hands-on helping to build this memorial park.

“Maybe other communities when a tragedy strikes, and we see those tragedies all the time, and then they can say, ‘Well, you know that little community of Delphi of 2,000 people, Central Indiana, out in the middle of cornfields, they created a forever place.’”

Because of coronavirus, plans were adjusted to include plenty of open spaces, even on the walking trails.

Any funds raised this year, up to $150,000, a grant will match that. Click here to make a donation.

Also, the Fourth Annual Benefit Ride for Abby and Libby is this Saturday, July 25, 2020. Money raised at the event also funds the Abby and Libby Memorial Park.

The investigation into who killed Abby and Libby continues. Tips can be submitted at the following: