A group of local moms wanted to do more to help out the sick children at Riley Hospital For Children– so they decided to form a philanthropic group called ‘Women For Riley.’

‘Women For Riley’ is a philanthropic group within Riley Children’s Foundation.

The organization is made up of women who are committed to making a difference in the lives of Riley children and their families by making annual gifts and volunteering their talents.

Every spring, the group hosts a prom for patients to enjoy.

During the pandemic, they’ve instead offered ‘prom in a box’, which is a unique gift box full of prom goodies — including items to get dressed up.

Patients can tune in to a special program, play games and have fun.

They can even vote for staff members to become the king and queen of prom.

“It’s just an opportunity for patients to have fun,” said Alison Zink, president of Women For Riley. “The staff gets involved. We crown a prom king and queen who is a staff member that the kids vote on. So it’s just a really nice experience and a way to kind of take them out of their everyday day to day reality in the hospital.”

Women For Riley also funds grants for various programs supporting Riley patients and their families.

One of those programs is a closet stocked full of clothing for patients leaving the hospital.

A longtime Riley hospital nurse and grandma started the program after noticing a need.

She was awarded a $5,000 grant to buy clothing for the kids and expand her reach to help families.

