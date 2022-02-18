NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A death investigation is underway, after New Castle police found the body of a woman Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Plum Street on report of a person lying on the ground.

Upon arrival, they found the body of 43-year-old Jessica Miller.

The Henry County Major Case Team was called in to investigate. The team includes members of the New Castle Police Dept., Henry County Sheriff’s Dept. and Indiana State Police.

Anyone having information concerning the death of Jessica Miller can contact the New Castle Police Department at (765) 529-5355 ext. 3308.