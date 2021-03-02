Woman’s body found on near east side, police asking public help to identify

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help identify a woman found dead on the city’s near east side.

Police said officers were dispatched on a report of a non-responsive person at 338 N. Hamilton Avenue on Saturday, February 13 around 12:04 p.m.

IMPD and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced an adult female deceased at the scene.

Authorities have provided the address and a photo of the location (see above).

IMPD said homicide detectives began an investigation and the Marion County Coroner’s Office are assisting to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

According to IMPD, the woman is described as a white female, with shoulder length dark hair.

She is around 5’2″ tall, weighs approximately 118 lbs and has a slender to medium build and a tattoo of a spider on her shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.