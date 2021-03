LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are searching for Brandi Mishelle Behning, who is wanted for questioning in the abduction of a 10-year-old boy from a Lawrence gas station Wednesday morning.

Authorities later found the boy safe at a Burger King on the south side of Indianapolis.

Behning, 33, is described as standing 5’2″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or the Tip Line 317-232-TIPS