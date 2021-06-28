Woman used information from stolen purse to withdraw $10,000, Danville police say

DANVILLE, Ind. – Police in Danville are looking for a woman accused of making fraudulent withdrawals with information obtained from a stolen purse.

According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, the theft happened on May 22, when someone smashed a window and took a purse from a car parked near the soccer fields on CR 200 South.

For almost a month, the victim reported no suspicious activity on her accounts. That changed on June 18, however, when someone used the victim’s driver’s license and checks to make withdrawals totaling more than $10,000.

The withdrawals happened at four different banking locations in Plainfield, Clayton and Greencastle, police said. Surveillance cameras captured images of the woman who withdrew the money; police want to question her.

Anyone with information should call Danville Metropolitan police at its anonymous crime tip hotline at (317) 745-3001 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Investigators ask you to reference case HP21-4070.