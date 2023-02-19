DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman and her two children were killed in a crash in southern Delaware County.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a vehicle crash near the 10000 block of County Road 600 W. around 4:04 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle was traveling northbound before it drove off the east side of the roadway. DCSO said the vehicle struck a culvert and flipped multiple times before landing in a nearby field.

A motorist who was passing by managed to safely remove the driver of the vehicle, DCSO said. The driver sustained minor injuries. However, a 30-year-old woman and her two children could not escape the vehicle as they were trapped inside.

The vehicle caught fire and killed the three passengers.

The driver was later identified as the mother of the 30-year-old deceased woman.

The crash remains under investigation.