MIAMI COUNTY — Indiana State Police arrested a Peru woman for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) Saturday night.

ISP reported that Trooper Dakota Anderson responded to an area near US 31 and Blair Pike to try to locate a vehicle that struck a utility pole. Information Anderson received indicated the vehicle left the scene after it hit the pole.

Eventually, Anderson found and stopped the car in question — a 2017 KIA — near US 31 and County Road 100 North. The vehicle’s driver was later identified as 29-year-old Courtney L. Blow.

Anderson also discovered a 3-year-old child in a back seat of Blow’s car. Blow had displayed signs of impairment, so Anderson conducted a field sobriety test.

Blow’s preliminary Breath Alcohol Content was .263. Anderson transported Blow to a local hospital for a certified test. The results of the examination are pending.

After she was subjected to testing, Blow was moved to the Miami County Jail. The Department of Child Services was called following the event, and the 3-year-old in Blow’s car was released to a family member.

Blow now faces three charges — two Level 6 Felonies and one Class B Misdemeanor.

Below are the charges provided by Indiana State Police:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Passenger Less than 18 years of age — Level 6 Felony Neglect of a Dependent — Level 6 Felony Leaving the Scene of a Crash — Class B Misdemeanor