Woman struck and killed in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating a deadly hit and run that claimed a 24-year-old woman’s life on Wednesday.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers responded at around 10:20 p.m. to the 800 block of W. Vineyard Street where a woman was found lying in the roadway after she had been reportedly struck by a vehicle.

Police said the 24-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition but died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman did stay on scene and has cooperated with the investigation, police said.

At this time, there have been no charges filed as the investigation is still ongoing.