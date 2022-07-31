MUNCIE, Ind. — A woman has died after her son stabbed her early Sunday morning, Muncie police said, inside a home on N. Burns Street.

The victim, identified by the Muncie Police Department as 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong, called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday and said she believed her son had stabbed her. Officers arrived to a residence at the 1000 block of N. Burns Street and found her with stab wounds.

Sondra was taken to IU Health/Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Officers soon made contact with Sondra’s son, 28-year-old Myron Armstrong, at the same N. Burns Street residence and he was arrested and taken to the Muncie Police Department.

Myron Armstrong faces an initial charge of murder and is being held at the Delaware County Jail.