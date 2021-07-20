Woman sought in connection to theft at Greenwood aquatic park

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a cell phone and wallet at an aquatic center.

Police say the female suspect was seen on surveillance video rummaging through the victim’s belongings while at the Freedom Springs Aquatic Park on W. Stop 18 Road on Sunday, July 4.

After taking a wallet and cell phone, investigators believe the woman may have left the park in a blue Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477.)