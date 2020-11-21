Woman shot & killed while staying at JW Marriot in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was shot and killed at the JW Marriot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a possible person shot at the hotel on South West Street just after 1:00 a.m.

Responding officers were taken up to a room on the 20th floor where they did locate a female suffering from what appeared to be gun shot wounds to the body.

Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to learn the woman’s identity and are unsure how old she was.

According to police, the woman was staying as a a guest in the hotel and had several people inside the room when the shooting occurred.

Homicide Detectives are questioning those witnesses and currently do not have a suspect in custody. They’re turning to cameras inside the JW Marriot to find leads into who the shooter was.

Police are calling this an isolated incident with no threat to the public. It appears all individuals involved knew one another.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.