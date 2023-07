LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left a woman injured.

Officers responded to a shooting at a strip mall on Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road, where they located a female passenger who’d been shot inside a car.

Investigators said a female driver and the victim were driving through the parking lot when their car was shot up.

The driver told officers they may have an idea who the shooter was.

Police didn’t release any information about the suspect.