Woman shot in leg on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a woman was shot on the near east side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of East 10th Street and North Tuxedo Street around 3:30 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Medics transported her to the hospital.

IMPD is still investigating the shooting, and we will update this story when more information is available.