Woman seriously hurt after crash on I-69 in Madison County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a serious car crash early Saturday morning.

The Indiana State Police is investigating the accident that happened along I-69 near Pendleton.

A woman, driving a passenger car, was traveling south on the interstate at approximately 12:45 a.m. before colliding with a semi-tractor-trailer truck.

Medics responded to the scene and transported the woman to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of crash and have not said who was at fault.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital for a blood draw to see if alcohol played a role in the accident.

All lanes of I-69 were temporarily shut down for hours before being reopened early Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.