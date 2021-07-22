Woman riding her bike home from work is killed in hit-and-run crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A woman riding her bike home from work died following a hit-and-run crash in Lawrence. Police are now asking for help catching the driver responsible.

Police believe the victim was riding her bike north on Shadeland where the road splits so traffic can get onto 465 when she was hit by a driver at high speeds who refused to stop. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim has since been identified as 55-year-old Patricia Shroyer.

Family approved picture of Patricia Shroyer.

“It’s sad. It’s very sad. It shouldn’t have happened to a girl like that,” said Glenn Dill.

Glenn says his girlfriend Patty worked at Walgreens just a few hundred yards south of the crash site and turned down a ride home minutes before she was killed.

“The manager offered to give her a ride and she wouldn’t take it. That’s just the way patty was. She was always trying to do things on her own,” said Dill.

“We believe the bicyclist was trying to cross over the road. The apartment complex where Ms. Shroyer lived is right on the other side of the road here, so she was likely just trying to go home,” said Lawrence deputy chief Gary Woodruff.

Lawrence deputy chief Gary Woodruff claims after the crash three other drivers passing by that night did stop and tried to keep the victim alive, but the suspect sped away.

“The failure to stop and render aid to a fellow human being in need, you can’t imagine that,” said Woodruff.

Stock photo of Nissan Juke provided by Lawrence police.

Based on debris at the scene, police believe the suspect’s car was a 2011 to 2014 gray Nissan Juke with visible damage to the front bumper.

“That driver’s conscience has to be bothering them,” said Woodruff. “It’s a tragedy all the way around.”

“She was just trying to go home to take care of her dog and her cat,” said Dill. “I’m sorry for everything that happened. I miss her quite a lot.”

Because no arrests have been made and anyone with information on the suspect’s vehicle is asked to contact Lawrence police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.