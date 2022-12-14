INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is recovering after collapsing. Now she is looking for a woman that she calls her “guardian angel” who helped save her life.

Community Health Network said Barbara was making her way into Community Heart and Vascular Hospital for an appointment when she suddenly collapsed. She was having a cardiac event moments after stepping through the front door.

Within seconds, caregivers from the information desk and valet rushed to help Barbara. Community Health Network says a woman who said she was a retired nurse also stepped in to help.

The woman performed CPR for about 30 seconds until Community Heart and Vascular nurses and medical team members rushed Barbara to the emergency room.

The event happened so fast, that by the time Barbara’s husband parked the car and walked inside, Barbara was already being treated in the emergency room.

“If someone hadn’t saved me like she did and then they did, you know, it wouldn’t have been good,” said Barbara.

While Barbara has been thanking Community caregivers for saving her life, she and her husband want to thank the mystery woman who helped while just passing by.