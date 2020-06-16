Woman killed, man injured in motorcycle crash in Carmel

CARMEL — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Carmel Sunday night, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Authorities were called to Hazel Dell Parkway and East 106th Street at about 10:15 p.m. in response to the crash.

The passenger, 31-year-old Grisel Barajas Espinoza, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old man, was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Radio One says Barajas was a program director for LaGrande 105.1.

The sudden passing of Grisel Barajas has deeply shocked and saddened us. As the Program Director for LaGrande 105.1, Grisel was a valued colleague and trusted friend. She was taken away from us too soon and will be missed by all of us at Radio One Indianapolis and the entire Urban One family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Grisel’s family and friends. Radio One Regional Vice President Deon Levingston